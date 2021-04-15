Bharti Airtel announces new corporate restructures

To focus on four distinct businesses - Digital, India, International and Infrastructure

Bharti Airtel announced a new corporate structure on 14 April 2021. This is expected to sharpen the focus of the company in driving the rapidly unfolding digital opportunity in India while enabling it to unlock value.

The new structure envisages Airtel Digital folding into the listed entity, Bharti Airtel. This will now house all of the digital assets spanning Wynk Music, Airtel X stream, Airtel Thanks, Mitra Payments platform used by a million retailers, Airtel Ads, Airtel IQ, Airtel Secure, Airtel Cloud and all future digital products and services.

The digital ambition of Bharti Airtel is closely intertwined with the spine that connectivity provides across the country. It is therefore intended to house all the telecom businesses in a newly created entity, Airtel - a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel . Bharti Telemedia, the 100% arm operating DTH services will sit alongside Airtel for now. It is intended to eventually fold the DTH business into Airtel to move towards the NDCP vision of converged services to customers. The company has moved the government to seek clarity on licensing policy given that carriage i.e telecom and DTH is currently being regulated and managed under two separate ministries of Communications and I&B respectively.

Airtel Payments Bank will remain a separate entity under Bharti Airtel and work closely with the growing customer base to play a pivotal role in realising the digital opportunity that payments and financial services provides.

All of the company's infrastructure businesses such as Nxtra and Indus Towers will continue to remain in separate entities as they are currently. So will International subsidiaries and affiliates.

