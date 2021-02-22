Bharti Airtel to mull bond issue after meeting global investors

-
The telecom major will meet global fixed income investors on or after 23 February 2021.Bharti Airtel said it will meet global fixed income investors on or after 23 February 2021, following which and subject to market conditions, the company will take a final decision with reference to the issuance of foreign currency bonds/notes, and a deal may or may not follow, it said.
"Accordingly, subject to such final decision, a duly authorized Special Committee of Directors may meet anytime on or after two working days to consider the Issuance and its detailed terms and conditions," the teleco said in a BSE filing made after market hours today.
Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.
On a consolidated basis, the telecom major reported a net profit of Rs 853.60 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net loss of Rs 1035.30 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales during the quarter increased by 20.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 26517.80 crore.
