New India Assurance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Central Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, General Insurance Corporation of India and Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 February 2021.

New India Assurance Company Ltd crashed 17.10% to Rs 155.4 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India lost 9.98% to Rs 19.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 101.85 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bank of Maharashtra tumbled 7.43% to Rs 21.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India shed 7.19% to Rs 190.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98521 shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd dropped 6.87% to Rs 508.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27683 shares in the past one month.

