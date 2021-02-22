Vivimed Labs hits the roof after Uzbekistan govt approves Febril syrup

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA approval for Butalbital, Acetaminophen,
Strides Pharma rises after USFDA nod for tension headache drug
Granules India receives USFDA approval for generic Aleve PM Tablets
Granules India climbs after USFDA nod for generic
Aurobindo Pharma receives USFDA final approval for Acetaminophen Injection
-
Vivimed Labs hit an upper circuit of 20% at Rs 17.8 after the company said it received approval for its product, Febril syrup, from Uzbekistan Government.The drug company received approval for paracetamol 125mg/5mL + Chlorpheniramine Maleate 2.5mg/5ml syrup under brand name Febril syrup 100ml. Paracetamol is a medication used to treat pain and fever. Chlorpheniramine is an antihistamine used to relieve symptoms of allergy, hay fever, and the common cold.
Commenting on the approval, Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs said, "We are very excited to receive approval to Vivimed's own product FEBRIL Syrup 100ml. Vivimed strategy is to increase its share of branded products in CIS Markets. Vivimed shall be launching this product in 2021. Our purpose is to offer innovative & top-quality formulations at affordable prices. This approval is testimony to Vivimed's growth strategy."
Vivimed Labs is a pharmaceutical and chemical products company. The company's segments include speciality chemicals and pharmaceuticals.
On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net loss of Rs 49.55 crore in Q3 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 32.07 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 40.6% year on year to Rs 277.94 crore in Q3 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU