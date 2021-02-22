Kirloskar Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Punjab & Sind Bank, Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd and Magal Automotive Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2021.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 1319.45 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1274 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3265 shares in the past one month.

Punjab & Sind Bank crashed 9.96% to Rs 17.53. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Add-Shop E-Retail Ltd tumbled 9.94% to Rs 53.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23200 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd fell 9.38% to Rs 43.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18574 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11800 shares in the past one month.

Magal Automotive Ltd plummeted 9.31% to Rs 145.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3742 shares in the past one month.

