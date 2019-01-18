BHEL and LIBCOIN in dialogue to build India's first lithium ion factory

Consortium to initially build 1 GWh ion battery plant and capacity will be scaled up to 30GWh in due course

(BHEL) and Libcoin are in dialogue to form a world class consortium to initially build 1GWh ion battery plant in Its capacity will be scaled up to 30GWh in due course. With this, has finally taken steps into its security and clean commitment to the world.

BHEL will be sending a team of senior officers for study of the facilities, R&D infrastructure and other techno-commercial issues soon. Based upon the evaluation and recommendations of the team, further process towards formation of Joint Venture will be carried forward.

This project will bring independence by replacing with abundant renewable. This project also includes Made by India, for India, with focus on core-cost components manufactured domestically. It will also create integrated manufacturing ecosystem resulting in self-reliance and lower cost.

A holistic view of the in combination with cutting edge to replace high CAPEX and high OPEX processes will be the highlight of this project in

Various Indian cities including have been struggling to cut down their pollution level for last several years and has been considered as one of the viable approaches to cut down emission. The number of electric cars in the world already hit million-mark last year and the International Energy Agency has projected almost 140 million electric cars globally by 2030, if countries meet climate accord targets, in which India has already committed to actively participate.

