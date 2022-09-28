BHEL bags EPC contract for thermal plant from NTPC

Bharat Heavy Electricals after the company said that it has bagged an order for setting up a thermal power plant from NTPC.

In an exchange filing made after market hours yesterday, the company announced the receipt of an order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher thermal power project stage-Ill on EPC (engineering, procurement & construction) basis from NTPC.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 June 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 187.99 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 448.20 crore in Q1 FY22.

The scrip shed 0.71% to currently trade at Rs 55.55 on the BSE.

