BHEL bags orders worth Rs 3200 cr for electro-mechanical works

Bharat Heavy Electricals has bagged significant orders valued at Rs.3,200 Crore, for Electro-Mechanical (E&M) works for a Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Andhra Pradesh and E&M works of Pump-Motor sets for Lift Irrigation Schemes (LIS) in Telangana.

Significantly, the order for E&M works for 12x80 MW Polavaram HEP in Andhra Pradesh envisages manufacture and supply of India's highest unit-rating Kaplan hydro turbines. Polavaram HEP, being developed by Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), is located in the East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

Pump-Motor sets order for LIS projects in Telangana include 15 sets (1,992 MW) for Kaleshwaram LIS and 13 sets (1,885 MW) for Palamuru Rangareddy LIS (package 1 & 16).

These LIS projects are being developed by the Irrigation & CAD Department, Govt. of Telangana. Notably, BHEL is also executing another order for 18 Pump-Motor sets of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS (package 5&8) in Telangana.

The above orders have been received by BHEL from the EPC contractor for the projects M/s Megha Engineering & Infrastructure (MEIL) and BHEL's scope of work in all the above projects includes design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and supervision of erection, testing & commissioning of the equipment and associated auxiliaries. Major equipment for the projects will be manufactured at BHEL's manufacturing units in Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru while supervision of Erection and Commissioning (E&C) at site will be done by BHEL's Power Sector - Southern Region division, Chennai.

