BHEL reports turnaround Q2 performance

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) reported consolidated net profit of Rs 12.10 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 45.98 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 4,927.95 crore in Q2 FY23 from Rs 4,910.62 crore posted in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from the Power business stood at Rs 3,814.35 crore (down 6.36% YoY), while that from the Industry segment was Rs 1,113.60 crore (down 15.91% YoY) during the period under review.

The PSU company recorded a pre-tax loss of Rs 199.46 crore in Q2 FY23 as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 67.13 crore registered in the same quarter last year.

State-run BHEL is engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services to the core sectors of economy. As of 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 63.17% stake in the company.

Shares of BHEL declined 1.46% to close at Rs 74.40 on the BSE.

