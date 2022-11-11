Adani Green Energy Q2 PAT surges 49% YoY to Rs 149 cr

Adani Green Energy's (AGEL) consolidated net profit jumped 49% to Rs 149 crore on 13.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,459 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Profit before tax soared 57.4% to RS 170 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 108 crore in Q2 FY22.

Revenue from Power Supply rose 33% to Rs 1,107 crore in Q2 FY23 as compared to Rs 834 crore in Q2 FY22.

EBITDA from Power Supply increased by 52% YoY to Rs 1,131 crore in Q2 FY23. EBITDA margin from Power Supply was 91.4% in Q2 FY23, down 220 bps YoY.

AGEL's operational capacity has increased by 24% YoY to 6,724 MW in Q2 FY23 as compared to 5,410 MW recorded in corresponding quarter last year

Sale of energy improved by 61% YoY at 3,067 million units in Q2 FY23, wherein energy sale from the solar segment surged 63% YoY while energy sale from the wind segment de-grew 9% YoY.

Solar portfolio capacity utilization factor (CUF) was 22.1% in Q2FY23 as against 21.4% in Q2 FY22.

Wind Portfolio CUF stood at 27.3% in the second quarter, down from 42.9% reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Cash profit jumped by 49% YoY to Rs 1,281 crore in Q2 FY23

The company said that the growth in revenues was driven by greenfield commissioning of 1,315 MW and integration of SB Energy's operating portfolio of 1,700 MW.

Further, the Energy Network Operation Center (ENOC) enables real time monitoring of the company's entire renewable portfolio with information access to the minutest level and automated alerts.

With these analytics driven operations & maintenance (O&M) approach, the plant availability is maximized, enabling higher electricity generation and higher revenues. It also helps curtail O&M costs, in turn enabling high EBITDA margins.

Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy, said, "We are extremely proud of our teams for enabling the rapid development of India's first and the world's largest solar-wind hybrid cluster of 990 MW as well as Madhya Pradesh's largest wind plant of 325 MW while ensuring cost effectiveness and the highest quality standards.

With our focus on delivering the cheapest green electron, we have continued to deploy the latest and most innovative technologies to maximize electricity generation at a lower cost."

Adani Green said that its board has appointed Sunil Mehta as an additional director (non-executive, independent) of the company.

The company further announced that Sandeep Singhi has tendered his resignation from the post of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of with company, with effect from 10 November 2022, due to prioritization of his responsibility as independent director.

As a part of Adani Group's talent growth and development framework, Kaushal Shah, the CFO and KMP of the company, shall be assuming other responsibilities in the Group. As such he has resigned from the statutory position of chief financial officer (CF) of the company with effect from the closure of official hours on 10 November 2022.

The board has appointed Phuntsok Wangyal as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company w.e.f. 11 November 2022.

Adani Green Energy (AGEL), a part of India-based Adani Group, has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with overall portfolio of 20.4 gigawatt (GW). The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

The scrip rose 0.69% to Rs 2,187.95 on the BSE.

