BHEL secures order for Rs 440 cr from Nuclear Power Corporation of India

-
ALSO READ
Bhel advances after winning order from NPCIL
NPCIL's Kaiga Unit-1 creates world record for continuous operation
NPCIL's Kaiga Atomic Power Station creates world record for continuous operations
Kakrapar nuclear power reactor to be synchronised with grid next week
Kakrapar Atomic Power plant connected to grid
-
Bharat Heavy Electricals has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).
Valued at over Rs.440 crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).
Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the Reactor side equipment.
Earlier, BHEL has successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam, showcasing its capability in efficiently erecting equipment designed and manufactured by other suppliers.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU