BHEL secures order for Rs 440 cr from Nuclear Power Corporation of India

has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).

Valued at over Rs.440 crore, the order has been placed on by Nuclear Power Corporation of (NPCIL).

Significantly, for the same project, has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the Reactor

Earlier, has successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam, showcasing its capability in efficiently erecting equipment designed and manufactured by other suppliers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)