BHEL secures order for Rs 440 cr from Nuclear Power Corporation of India

Bharat Heavy Electricals has secured a prestigious order for the erection work of the upcoming 2x1000 MWe Turbine Generator (TG) island Units 3&4 at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project in Tamil Nadu being set up with foreign cooperation (Russia).

Valued at over Rs.440 crore, the order has been placed on BHEL by Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Significantly, for the same project, BHEL has also emerged as the lowest bidder for erection of the Reactor side equipment.

Earlier, BHEL has successfully executed the erection work of TG island for Units 1&2 at Kudankulam, showcasing its capability in efficiently erecting equipment designed and manufactured by other suppliers.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 14:39 IST

