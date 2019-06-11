JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ausom Enterprise Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Thomas Cook (India) launches campaign #CricketDateWithDad

Capital Market 

Thomas Cook (India) recently launched a digital video campaign #CricketDateWithDad close on the heels of Father's Day (16 June 2019) and in sync with the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup.

This campaign has since garnered over a million views across social media platforms. With a 36% growth in bookings for the World Cup, the brand aims to encourage father-child travel engagement through common passions like cricket.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 12:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU