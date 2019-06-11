Thomas Cook (India) launches campaign #CricketDateWithDad

Thomas Cook (India) recently launched a digital video campaign #CricketDateWithDad close on the heels of Father's Day (16 June 2019) and in sync with the on-going ICC Cricket World Cup.
This campaign has since garnered over a million views across social media platforms. With a 36% growth in bookings for the World Cup, the brand aims to encourage father-child travel engagement through common passions like cricket.
