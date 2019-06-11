JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Lupin appoints interim CFO

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 10 June 2019

The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 10 June 2019 has appointed Sunil Makharia, President - Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board is in the process of selecting the next Chief Financial Officer.

