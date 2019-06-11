Board of Lupin appoints interim CFO

At meeting held on 10 June 2019

The Board of at its meeting held on 10 June 2019 has appointed Sunil Makharia, - Finance, as interim and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect.

The Board is in the process of selecting the next

