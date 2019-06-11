Board of Lupin appoints interim CFO

-
At meeting held on 10 June 2019The Board of Lupin at its meeting held on 10 June 2019 has appointed Sunil Makharia, President - Finance, as interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with immediate effect.
The Board is in the process of selecting the next Chief Financial Officer.
