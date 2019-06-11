Infosys launches Experience Design & Innovation Studio in Shoreditch, London

opened its Experience & in Shoreditch, which will provide a state of the art space for and its clients to ideate, collaborate and innovate together by combining and the latest offerings, including AI, AR/VR, IoT and

The Experience & Innovation Studio, located at the heart of Silicon Roundabout in Shoreditch, is designed to enable co-creation and co-innovation between Infosys and its clients at both speed and scale. Powered by Brilliant Basics - Infosys' experience design arm in Europe, known for its world-class design thinking-led approach and expertise in delivering global - the studio aims to bring a design-led mindset and customer-centric focus to clients' digital transformation agendas.

The studio will hire and scale talent with capabilities in experience design, innovation strategy and customer-centric technologies, and will focus on the development of emerging technologies for use in a wide range of UK businesses, including those in financial services, manufacturing, retail and telecom.

The studio, covering 20,000 ft with capacity for 250 employees, has been carefully developed to provide clients with an opportunity to work alongside Infosys for innovative thinking in a dynamic environment. It features a wellness zone, a lab and a range of creative spaces. The studio will also provide local start-ups with the opportunity to showcase their products to clients.

