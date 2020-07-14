Biocon Ltd spurts 3.83%, gains for five straight sessions

Biocon Ltd is quoting at Rs 430.75, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 70.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.44% fall in NIFTY and a 22.9% fall in the Nifty Pharma.

Biocon Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 430.75, up 3.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 10609.9. The Sensex is at 36022.52, down 1.83%. Biocon Ltd has added around 11.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Biocon Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10106.6, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 153.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 432.35, up 4.02% on the day. Biocon Ltd is up 70.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.44% fall in NIFTY and a 22.9% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 163.23 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)