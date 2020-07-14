Volumes soar at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54383 shares

BASF India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2020.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54383 shares. The stock gained 0.86% to Rs.158.90. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd saw volume of 33972 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7898 shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.1,367.60. Volumes stood at 28554 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 23948 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8587 shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.606.65. Volumes stood at 41699 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd witnessed volume of 84747 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40240 shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.283.00. Volumes stood at 16533 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 18042 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9341 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.700.55. Volumes stood at 27851 shares in the last session.

