HCL Technologies update on scheme of amalgamation
Volumes soar at Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd counter

BASF India Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Rallis India Ltd, Tata Communications Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 July 2020.

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd clocked volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 5.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54383 shares. The stock gained 0.86% to Rs.158.90. Volumes stood at 2.32 lakh shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd saw volume of 33972 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 4.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7898 shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.1,367.60. Volumes stood at 28554 shares in the last session.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd recorded volume of 23948 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.79 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8587 shares. The stock gained 3.12% to Rs.606.65. Volumes stood at 41699 shares in the last session.

Rallis India Ltd witnessed volume of 84747 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.11 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 40240 shares. The stock increased 4.60% to Rs.283.00. Volumes stood at 16533 shares in the last session.

Tata Communications Ltd registered volume of 18042 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 1.93 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9341 shares. The stock rose 5.00% to Rs.700.55. Volumes stood at 27851 shares in the last session.

First Published: Tue, July 14 2020. 11:00 IST

