Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Sadbhav Engineering Ltd and Fine Organic Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 July 2020.

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd surged 7.48% to Rs 37.35 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd spiked 5.49% to Rs 52.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.9 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd soared 5.00% to Rs 116.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd advanced 4.98% to Rs 53.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.19 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fine Organic Industries Ltd spurt 4.80% to Rs 2084.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7601 shares in the past one month.

