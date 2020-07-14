BF Investment Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bodal Chemicals Ltd, Dynemic Products Ltd, BF Utilities Ltd and Eveready Industries India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 July 2020.

BF Investment Ltd surged 16.48% to Rs 357.6 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 53350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12798 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd soared 13.31% to Rs 79.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dynemic Products Ltd spiked 13.04% to Rs 196.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12140 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd jumped 9.98% to Rs 220.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51617 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd rose 9.96% to Rs 88.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23200 shares in the past one month.

