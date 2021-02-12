Biocon's unit Biocon Biologics receives approval for Kixelle

-
ALSO READ
Biocon Biologics receives European Commission approval for Kixelle (biosimilar insulin aspart)
Biocon gains after Goldman Sachs injects $150 mln in subsidiary
Biocon Biologics receives capital infusion of Rs 555 cr from Abu Dhabi based ADQ
Biocon Biologics inks pact with CSSC in Tanzania for its 'Mission 10 cents'
Kharif Acreage Sees Good Improvement
-
Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon has announced that Kixelle, a biosimilar Insulin Aspart co-developed with Viatris Inc, has received marketing authorization approval from the European Commission.
Biocon said that approval was received following the positive recommendation by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency.
Kixelle, a fast-acting insulin analog indicated for the treatment of diabetes mellitus in adults, adolescents and children aged 1 year and above, has been approved as a 100 units/ml solution for injection in vial and pre-filled pen presentations. The centralized marketing authorization granted by the EC is valid in all EU Member States as well as in the European Economic Area (EEA) countries Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
The approval will enable affordable access to a rapid acting insulin analog for people with diabetes in the EU, where our biosimilar Insulin Glargine, a long acting insulin analog, is already addressing patients' needs for an affordable quality treatment option, Biocon said. The announcement was made before market hours today, 12 February 2021.
Shares of Biocon rose 0.49% to Rs 410 on BSE. Biocon Biologics is leveraging its science, scale and expertise to shift the access paradigm for patients in need of biosimilars across the globe. The Biocon subsidiary is uniquely positioned as a fully integrated 'pure play' biosimilars organization in the world.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU