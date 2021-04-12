Biocon subsidiary bags GMP compliance certificate from MHRA, UK

-
Biocon Pharma received the GMP compliance certificate for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru (Karnataka).
Biocon Pharma, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Biocon, received a certificate of Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance from the Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the United Kingdom (UK), for its manufacturing facility at Biocon Park in Bengaluru (Karnataka).
The certificate, which includes manufacturing and packaging of tablets and capsules in the non-potent and potent blocks of the facility, was issued based on a remote inspection in the week of 22 March 2021, in the wake of travel restrictions amidst COVID-19. The announcement was made before market hours today, 12 April 2021.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company. It has developed and commercialized novel biologics, biosimilars, and complex small molecule APIs in India and several key global markets as well as generic formulations in the US and Europe.
Biocon's consolidated net profit fell 19% to Rs 186.60 crore on 5.9% rise in net sales to Rs 1,851 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Shares of Biocon were down 1.13% to Rs 415.55 on BSE.
