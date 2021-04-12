JMC Projects secures new orders of Rs 1,262 cr

Of the total Rs 1,262 crore, orders worth Rs 431 crore were bagged in March 2021 while the remaining orders worth Rs 831 crore were secured in April 2021 till date.

JMC Projects (India) has secured building projects in India of Rs 1,059 crore. It has also bagged a water project worth approximately Rs 203 crore in Maldives.

Commenting on securing new orders, S. K. Tripathi, CEO & deputy managing director, commented, We are delighted with the new order wins in our buildings and water business. The international order in the water business is a milestone in our growth journey and marks our entry in Maldives for the first time. The order in Maldives reinforces our thrust to diversify in the international EPC market.

The orders in our buildings business is a testament to our ability to deliver projects to the highest satisfaction of clients. Our total order wins for 2020‐21 were around Rs 7,900 crore, giving us confidence to deliver good growth in 2021‐22.

JMC Projects (India) (JMC), a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission, is a civil engineering and EPC company.

The scrip slipped 3.65% to currently trade at Rs 80.60 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)