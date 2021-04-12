Infosys Ltd Spikes 1.6%

Infosys Ltd has added 6.49% over last one month compared to 7.17% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd rose 1.6% today to trade at Rs 1463.85. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.32% to quote at 28169.04. The index is up 7.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HCL Infosystems Ltd increased 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 120.86 % over last one year compared to the 56.23% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Infosys Ltd has added 6.49% over last one month compared to 7.17% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 4.15% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 67280 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.76 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1480 on 12 Apr 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 604 on 16 Apr 2020.

