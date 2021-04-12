DLF Ltd Slips 8.48%, S&P BSE Realty Index index Shed 6.73%

DLF Ltd has lost 17.06% over last one month compared to 11.6% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 5.09% drop in the SENSEX

DLF Ltd fell 8.48% today to trade at Rs 255.75. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 6.73% to quote at 2462.15. The index is down 11.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 7.87% and Sobha Ltd lost 7.55% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 72.72 % over last one year compared to the 54.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.06 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 332.6 on 04 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 125.05 on 06 May 2020.

