Birla Cable Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Orient Press Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, and Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2019.

tumbled 12.32% to Rs 107.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7569 shares in the past one month.

lost 10.06% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.95% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 226 shares in the past one month.

dropped 8.50% to Rs 7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2287 shares in the past one month.

Retail Ventures Ltd shed 8.35% to Rs 20.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3880 shares in the past one month.

