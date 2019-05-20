JUST IN
Strong market breadth

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Business Standard

Birla Cable Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Capital Market 

Orient Press Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd and Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 May 2019.

Birla Cable Ltd tumbled 12.32% to Rs 107.85 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7569 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd lost 10.06% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 850 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd crashed 9.95% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 226 shares in the past one month.

Parenteral Drugs (India) Ltd dropped 8.50% to Rs 7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 500 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2287 shares in the past one month.

Mandhana Retail Ventures Ltd shed 8.35% to Rs 20.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3880 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 14:45 IST

