State Bank of India spurts 7.45%

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 343.05, up 7.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.34% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.41% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
State Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.05, up 7.45% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. State Bank of India has risen around 10.64% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has risen around 2.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29450.15, up 3.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 327.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 225.12 lakh shares in last one month.
State Bank of India is up 40.34% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.41% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.
The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
