Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd, Maharashtra Seamless Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd, PC Jeweller Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 28 July 2020.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd notched up volume of 5.15 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.68% to Rs.124.15. Volumes stood at 70472 shares in the last session.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd recorded volume of 5.91 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.97 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.79% to Rs.638.60. Volumes stood at 2.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Seamless Ltd saw volume of 24917 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9172 shares. The stock dropped 6.08% to Rs.209.30. Volumes stood at 9594 shares in the last session.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd clocked volume of 3923 shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1475 shares. The stock gained 1.91% to Rs.4,273.05. Volumes stood at 5141 shares in the last session.

PC Jeweller Ltd recorded volume of 7.49 lakh shares by 10:53 IST on BSE, a 2.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.33% to Rs.15.35. Volumes stood at 10.79 lakh shares in the last session.

