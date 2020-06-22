GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 44.62% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 112.60% to Rs 732.68 crore

Net profit of GE Power India declined 44.62% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 112.60% to Rs 732.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 84.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 2445.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1902.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

732.68344.632445.861902.822.394.995.369.3940.2263.60206.82269.9425.3356.50140.35238.5214.8726.8584.6075.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)