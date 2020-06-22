GE Power India consolidated net profit declines 44.62% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 112.60% to Rs 732.68 croreNet profit of GE Power India declined 44.62% to Rs 14.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 26.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 112.60% to Rs 732.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 344.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.20% to Rs 84.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 75.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 2445.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1902.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales732.68344.63 113 2445.861902.82 29 OPM %2.394.99 -5.369.39 - PBDT40.2263.60 -37 206.82269.94 -23 PBT25.3356.50 -55 140.35238.52 -41 NP14.8726.85 -45 84.6075.40 12
