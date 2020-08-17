Birlasoft partners with Actifio

Actifio, the pioneer of copy data management software, was chosen by Birlasoft to help its customers innovate, transform and excel with Actifio's multi-cloud copy data management software platform.

With Actifio, Birlasoft can bring extensive innovation to its customers across public, private, and hybrid clouds; DevOps and test data management; instant setup and teardown of centralized data for analytics via self-service; and secure centralized control and instant access to production copies for continuous security testing for its larger enterprise customers across manufacturing, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and life sciences.

Actifio's solutions fit the dynamic needs of Birlasoft's diverse customer base, as organizations can use Actifio to leverage public, private, or hybrid cloud environments. With quick data backup, reduced recovery time and minimal business disruption, Actifio's incremental-forever backup and patented Virtual Data Pipeline technology helps enterprises rapidly recover massive databases instantly, anywhere in the public cloud or on-premises, simultaneously reducing risk and improving RPO/RTO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing/Recovery Time Objective).

