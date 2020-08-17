P I Industries announces resignation of CFO

With effect from 18 August 2020

P I Industries announced that Subhash Anand Chief Financial Officer of the Company has decided to step down due to personal reasons and has requested for early relieving. The management has accepted his request and accordingly he shall be relieved from his current responsibilities w.e.f. closing hours of 18 August 2020.

