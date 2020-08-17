Vakrangee launches its 5000th White Label ATM

Becomes the 3rd largest ATM operator in rural India

Vakrangee has launched the 5000th White Label ATM (WLA) at village Ratnupur in Jaunpur district, Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of 74th Independence Day. Vakrangee NextGen Kendras are located across Pan India in 30 States and UT covering 6500+ Postal codes of the country. With this launch, Vakrangee has emerged as the 3rd Largest WLA player as well as the 3rd Largest ATM operator in Rural India.

