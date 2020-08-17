ICICI Bank allots 41.89 crore equity shares under QIP issue

ICICI Bank has allotted 41,89,94,413 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs. 358.00 per Equity Share, i.e., at a premium of Rs. 356.00 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs. 14999,99,99,854, pursuant to the Issue.

The Issue opened on 10 August 2020 and closed on 14 August 2020.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares in the Issue, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs. 1295,28,32,416 consisting of 647,64,16,208 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each to Rs. 1379,08,21,242 consisting of 689,54,10,621 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 2 each.

Further, find attached herewith the list of allottees who have been allotted more than five percent (5%) of the Equity Shares offered in the Issue -

Government of Singapore - 4,64,44,449 equity shares (11.08%) Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc.

A/C - Morgan Stanley Investment Funds Global Opportunity Fund - 3,06,31,079 equity shares (7.31%) Societe Generale-ODI - 2,32,48,700 equity share (5.55%)

