IEX becomes India's First Carbon Neutral Power Exchange

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has become a Carbon Neutral Power Exchange.

IEX is now India's first carbon-neutral Power Exchange, using market based tradable instruments to offset its carbon emissions.

To reduce its carbon footprints, IEX voluntarily canceled CERs (certified emissions reductions) from clean projects registered under the Clean Development Mechanism of UNFCCC (United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change) and used marketbased tradable instruments. EKI Energy, India's leading pre-eminent global service provider in the sphere of Energy, Carbon Credit & Quality Management, was the sustainability partner by providing advisory & consultancy services in this climate action exercise.

IEX's commitment towards climate mitigation will support the corporates and industries who want to be associated with an environmentally responsible organization and will enable them to contribute towards the critical challenge of climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 08:46 IST

