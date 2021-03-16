Birlasoft to serve as implementation partner of Riversand's MDxP platform

Birlasoft announced today its partnership with Riversand, a cloud-native Master Data Management (MDM) and Product Information Management (PIM) solution provider.

For over 30 years, Birlasoft has advised and implemented the most innovative technologies for customers on their digital transformation journeys.

Birlasoft will serve as an implementation partner for Riversand's Master Data Experience (MDxP) platform. Birlasoft has strong Master Data Management competency across Manufacturing, Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities and the Banking and Financial Services industries.

