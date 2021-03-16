Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems rolls out first batch of MRSAM for Indian Army and Air Force

Bharat Forge announced that Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems, a joint venture between Kalyani Group and Rafael Advanced Defence Systems of Israel rolled out its first batch of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for the Indian Army and the Air Force. All of this in consonance with the umbrella Make-in-India idea.

The roll-out event marked KRAS' commitment to deliver more than 1000 MRSAM 'missile kits' for the Indian Army and Air Force over the coming years. These missile sections will then be 'forwarded' to India's state-run defence miniratna Bharat Dynamics (BDL) for further and future integration.

Also, the event designated the beginning of the journey of a MSME Indian company which is committed not only to the Make-in-India concept, but to, as well, taking its own stride towards the larger Atmanirbharta" idea (self-reliance).

In this effort the company has fused Rafael's state-of the-art technology with the engineering excellence of the Kalyani Group.

KRAS is India's pioneering private sector MSME with advanced manufacturing capabilities and facilities dedicated to especially address the assembly, integration and testing (AIT) of the state-of the-art weapon systems being inducted by the defence forces. Parallel with manufacturing, KRAS is maturing to address Maintenance and Repair Operations (MRO) too, that of a major in-service Air Defence Missile System for the Indian Air Force. As part of its Make-in-India efforts, KRAS has also expanded its scope to include development of Advanced Defence Systems and Remotely-Controlled Weapon System.

