BEML receives export orders worth USD 23 mn from Cameroon and Bangladesh

BEML has received export orders from Cameroon and Bangladesh under Government of India - Lines of credit.

The order for Cameroon has been received from Ministry of Economy, Planning & Regional Development (MOEPRD), Government of Cameroon for supply of 71 units of construction equipment consisting of Bulldozers, Excavators, Wheel Loaders, Motor graders and Compactors for their Cassava Farm Project.

The order for Bangladesh has been received from Ministry of Roads & Highways Department, Government of Bangladesh for supply of construction equipment consisting of Wheel Dozer for their construction, Repair and Maintenance of Road and Infrastructure projects in Bangladesh.

Valuing at around USD 23 Million, these equipment will be having more than 90% indigenous content and will be manufactured at BEML's KGF and Mysore plants in Karnataka signifying the true spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' with thrust on going global.

