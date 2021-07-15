BLS International gains on partnering Flipkart

BLS International Services rose 3.67% to Rs 138.50 after the company announced partnership with Flipkart to provide last mile delivery services across the country.

BLS works with over 46 client governments including diplomatic missions, embassies & consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

The company now has an extensive network of more than 12,000 centres globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally.

BLS International Services is a global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005.

The company's consolidated net profit increased by 162.39% to Rs 23.51 crore on a 4.42% rise in net sales to Rs 144.56 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)