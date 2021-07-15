Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tera Software Ltd, Banaras Beads Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd and Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 July 2021.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 14.04 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tera Software Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 71.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25129 shares in the past one month.

Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 16.00% to Rs 66.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30380 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5774 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd exploded 14.95% to Rs 209.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75749 shares in the past one month.

Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd added 13.82% to Rs 64.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

