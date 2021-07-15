L&T Technology Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

JTEKT India Ltd, PTC India Financial Services Ltd, Spencers Retail Ltd and Cyient Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 July 2021.

L&T Technology Services Ltd spiked 15.71% to Rs 3367.4 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86451 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13860 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd soared 11.63% to Rs 119.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44674 shares in the past one month.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd surged 11.14% to Rs 21.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 16.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spencers Retail Ltd advanced 10.70% to Rs 97.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cyient Ltd jumped 10.63% to Rs 965.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 77285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25175 shares in the past one month.

