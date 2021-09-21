BLS International partners with State Bank of India

-
To offer last mile banking services in urban, semi-urban and rural areasBLS International Services has been selected as National Business Correspondent for India's largest bank, State Bank of India to deliver banking services in urban, semi-urban and rural areas across the country. BLS International shall deliver last mile banking services to support the financial inclusion mission of Government of India.
BLS will soon provide banking services on behalf of State Bank of India like savings bank deposits, fixed deposit, recurring deposit, remittances, micro pension, micro insurance, account open with e-KYC, AEPS mini statement, passbook printing for SBI account holders spread across India.
