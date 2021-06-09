BLS International resumes operations in 32 countries

BLS International Services announced today that it has resumed operations for India, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon, Cyprus, Portugal & Belarus Missions in ~70 locations across 32 countries.

The company has resumed accepting visa applications for India in China, Russia, Singapore & Malaysia; for Lebanon in India; for Brazil in China & Lebanon; for Cyprus in Qatar; for Portugal in Russia; for Belarus in Singapore, Malaysia & Philippines; for Spain in 51 locations majorly including China, UK, UAE, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, Indonesia, Morocco & few more.

In the post pandemic scenario, with an effort to minimise physical interaction at the VACs; applicants can book for any of the values-added service such as Premium lounge, Mobile Biometric, Primetime Submission & Courier service as per their convenience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)