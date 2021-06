Varroc Engineering signs MoU with Candera GmbH

To integrate HMI technology in Varroc's Thin-Film-Transistor Instrument Cluster

Varroc Engineering has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Candera GmbH for a strategic association to integrate the Human Machine Interface (HMI) technology in Varroc's Thin-Film-Transistor (TFT) Instrument Cluster.

According to the MoU, Varroc will develop the hardware and base software of the product, while Candera will provide software solution for HMI. This MoU will enable both the companies to respond to automotive application opportunities in India & the global markets with shorter lead time and cost optimized solutions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)