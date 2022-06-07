IEX achieves 16% growth in electricity volumes in May

The Indian Energy Exchange achieved 7596 MU of electricity volume in May'22 comprising 6680 MU in the conventional power market, 642 MU in the green power market, and 275 MU (2.75 lac Certificates) in the REC Market, registering 16% YoY growth across all the market segments.

Owing to the various timely measures undertaken by the Government to address the supply side constraints, and increased renewable (44% YoY increase) and hydropower generation (8%YoY increase), the day-ahead power market at IEX saw significant correction in the prices which reduced from Rs 10.06 per unit in April'22 to Rs 6.76 per unit in May'22.

The Day-Ahead Market volume at 3173 MU saw a decline of 27% YoY growth during the month with the average monthly price at Rs 6.76 per unit. The market-clearing price saw a decline of 33% MoM since the average monthly price was Rs 10.06 in the month of April'22.

The Real-Time Market volume at 2319 MU grew 61% from 1704 MU in April'22. The highest single - day volume of 104.39 MU was achieved on 19 May'22.

The average monthly marketclearing price at Rs 5.88 per unit saw a decline of 38% on MoM basis. Overall, 592 participants transacted in the RTM market in the month of May.

The Term-Ahead Market comprising intra-day, contingency, daily & weekly contracts traded 1189 MU registering 211% YoY growth.

IEX Green Market comprising the Day-Ahead and Term-Ahead market segments achieved 642 MU volume during May'22 seeing 80% YoY growth.

The Green Day-Ahead Market achieved 493 MU volume with the weighted average price of Rs 5.91 per unit and saw participation from 172 participants during the month.

The Green Term-Ahead Market achieved 148 MU volume and recorded the highest number of participation from 23 market participants on May 4th. The average monthly price for Solar was Rs 6.41 per unit while the average monthly price for Non-Solar was Rs 8.21 per unit.

A total of 2.75 lacs RECs were cleared in the trading session at IEX held on Wednesday, 25 May'22. The volume comprised 1.71 lacs Non-Solar RECs with a clearing price of Rs 1,000 per REC and 1.03 lacs Solar REC with a clearing price of Rs. 2201 per REC.

The next REC trading session at the Exchange is scheduled on Wednesday 29 June 2022.

