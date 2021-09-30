Blue Dart Express gains on raising average shipment prices

Blue Dart Express rose 2.64% to Rs 6600 after the company announced its general price increases (GPI), effective from 1 January 2022.

The average shipment price increase will be 9.6% as compared to 2021, dependant on the shipping profile, the company said.

Blue Dart adjusts Its prices annually, taking into account inflation, currency dynamics, fuel cost fluctuations, rising regulatory costs and other mandatory costs, such as expenses related to compliance for the workforce with enhanced security regulations across the locations it services.

Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart said, Annual increase is more inflation related and enables us to sustain service quality and cost increases.

Blue Dart Express is South Asia's premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company. It offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 35,000 locations in India.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.27 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 125.84 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales during the quarter rose by 108.15% to Rs 866.22 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

