Minda Corp spurts on bargain hunting

Minda Corporation rose 5.88% to Rs 127.90 on bargain hunting after declining in the past three sessions.Shares of Minda Corporation fell 6.10% in the past three sessions from its recent closing high of Rs 128.65 on 23 September 2021.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 148 on 16 July 2021. The stock has soared 97.07% from its 52-week low of Rs 64.90 hit on 4 November 2020.
In the past one month, the stock has surged 7.47% as against 6.20% rise in the Sensex. It has jumped 81.70% in the past one year compared with 56.97% surge in the Sensex.
Minda Corporation recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 7.11 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 35.40 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales surged 213.9% to Rs 558.63 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.
Minda Corporation is an automotive component manufacturing company with a pan-India presence and international footprint.
