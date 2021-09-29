HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

K P R Mill Ltd, Thyrocare Technologies Ltd, Info Edge (India) Ltd and Abbott India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2021.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd lost 5.29% to Rs 2913 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 124.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26447 shares in the past one month.

K P R Mill Ltd crashed 4.37% to Rs 430.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22731 shares in the past one month.

Thyrocare Technologies Ltd tumbled 4.27% to Rs 1179. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27187 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6178 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd fell 3.87% to Rs 6494.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 38527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52704 shares in the past one month.

Abbott India Ltd plummeted 3.83% to Rs 20210. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1347 shares in the past one month.

