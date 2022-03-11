KBC Global Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd, Vishal Fabrics Ltd, Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd and Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 March 2022.

KBC Global Ltd lost 9.52% to Rs 10.36 at 14:36 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd crashed 6.81% to Rs 51.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 57567 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd tumbled 6.10% to Rs 37.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 43096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53740 shares in the past one month.

Artemis Electricals & Projects Ltd dropped 5.87% to Rs 51.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4172 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7521 shares in the past one month.

Prabhat Technologies (India) Ltd pared 5.62% to Rs 345. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11041 shares in the past one month.

