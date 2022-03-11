Future Retail Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

EPL Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Welspun India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2022.

EPL Ltd, Kolte Patil Developers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd and Welspun India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 March 2022.

Future Retail Ltd lost 4.62% to Rs 46.4 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

EPL Ltd tumbled 3.79% to Rs 169. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 36677 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27188 shares in the past one month.

Kolte Patil Developers Ltd crashed 3.74% to Rs 299.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26344 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29701 shares in the past one month.

Procter & Gamble Health Ltd fell 3.67% to Rs 4394. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2534 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1222 shares in the past one month.

Welspun India Ltd pared 3.23% to Rs 107.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.96 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)