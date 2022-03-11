Auto shares fall

Auto stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 188.75 points or 0.83% at 22656.41 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 2.54%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 1.59%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 1.23%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.13%),Eicher Motors Ltd (down 1.06%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.85%), Sundram Fasteners Ltd (down 0.82%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.62%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.18%).

On the other hand, TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.29%), MRF Ltd (up 0.6%), and Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.54%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 45.86 or 0.08% at 55418.53.

The Nifty 50 index was down 22.85 points or 0.14% at 16572.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 144.04 points or 0.54% at 27042.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 17.36 points or 0.21% at 8116.45.

On BSE,1956 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

