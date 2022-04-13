Blue Star doubles production capacity on inaugurating new manufacturing unit in Wada

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration major, Blue Star doubled its production capacity of deep freezers by opening its new manufacturing facility at Wada, Maharashtra.
Blue Star has launched its newly designed, range of deep freezers as well as has augmented its manufacturing footprint at its new manufacturing facility in Wada, Maharashtra.
The new manufacturing facility aims to cater to the production of the company's commercial refrigeration products and solutions, in particular deep freezers and water coolers, is fully equipped with the latest advanced manufacturing systems, and imbibes global practices in its operations.
This facility, built with a capital expenditure of around Rs 130 crore, is constructed on a built-up area of around 19,300 sq m, and has the capacity to produce around 2,00,000 deep freezers and 1,00,000 storage water coolers per annum. With this new plant, Blue Star has doubled its production capacity of deep freezers.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 29.4% rise in net profit to Rs 47.5 crore on a 34% increase in net sales to Rs 1,506.22 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Blue Star were trading 0.60% higher at Rs 1,155.10 on BSE. Blue Star is an air-conditioning and commercial refrigeration company.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
