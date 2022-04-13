Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 72.16 points or 1.21% at 6038.1 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (up 5.25%), Kamdhenu Ltd (up 5.17%),GOCL Corporation Ltd (up 5.05%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 5.02%),Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd (up 4.64%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.52%), National Fertilizer Ltd (up 4.24%), HeidelbergCement India Ltd (up 3.76%), Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (up 3.73%), and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 3.57%).

On the other hand, PCBL Ltd (down 2.44%), Gulshan Polyols Ltd (down 1.79%), and Linde India Ltd (down 1.54%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 253.87 or 0.43% at 58830.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 91.9 points or 0.52% at 17622.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 239.96 points or 0.82% at 29681.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 39.45 points or 0.45% at 8829.36.

On BSE,2226 shares were trading in green, 685 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)